Plainfield Police investigate attempted carjacking

PLAINFIELD, IND. – Plainfield Police are looking for the person who tried to get into a woman’s car while she was stopped on a four-lane highway.

“Basically I had just left and was heading south on 267 and I was sitting at the stop light,” said driver Lori Faulkenberg.

But, Faulkenberg’s regular morning commute ended with a call to 9-1-1.

“All of a sudden I realized that someone was at my window and I heard the noise of them trying to open the door handle,” said Faulkenberg.

She says a person wearing a hooded sweatshirt was standing there with their face covered trying to get inside of the car.

“They did not make any noise and they did not say anything. It was not until I heard the noise on the handle and looked over that I realized someone was standing there,” said Faulkenberg.

The incident happened Tuesday morning around 7:30 while Faulkenberg says she was stopped at an intersection near South road 267 and US 40 in Plainfield. Thankfully, the doors to her Subaru were locked.

“They tried to open the driver’s door first and then reached for the back door and I just took off,” said Faulkenberg.

After she hit the gas, she checked her rearview mirror and saw the person runoff.

“I saw the outline of a person standing in the roadway and then they went off the side of the road and into the wooded area,” Faulkenberg.

Plainfield police tell us they are investigating the incident but have not had any reports of similar incidents in the area.

“Always lock your doors because you never know…I mean I was sitting on a four-lane highway. I never expected that someone would try to get into my car,” said Faulkenberg.

Now, Faulkenberg is spreading the word on social media and trying to raise awareness and prevent another incident. Her post has already been shared thousands of times.

“My daughter sent me a text yesterday that said it has been shared more than 1,400 times. It is just a good reminder to lock your doors,” said Faulkenberg.

Plainfield Police have patrols in the area asking the public to come forward if they have any information on this incident.