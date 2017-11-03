Noblesville Parks Department offering Chicago Christmas shopping bus trip

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – If you’d like to get up to Chicago to enjoy the holiday shopping windows on the Magnificent Mile, the Noblesville Parks Department is offering a bus trip.

The trip is planned for Saturday, Dec. 2 and will leave from city hall at 7 a.m. The bus will return at around 11 p.m.

It is a great opportunity to get away for the day to explore the iconic shopping windows and holiday lights in the Second City.

The cost is $50 per person and the deadline to register is Nov. 29, or when the bus is filled. If the department does not have the required number of participants, the trip will be canceled and your money will be refunded.

Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

To register or for more information, call the parks office at (317) 776-6350 or visit www.noblesvilleparks.org.

