× Myles Turner to play Friday night for Pacers

Myles Turner will return to the Pacers lineup Friday evening against the 76ers, head coach Nate McMillan announced before tip off in Philadelphia.

Turner suffered a concussion in the Pacers season-opening win over the Brooklyn Nets and has missed the last seven games recovering from that injury.

McMillan says Turner will come off the bench for the Blue and Gold, a team now riding the momentum of a three-game win streak, including a victory in Cleveland over the Cavaliers Wednesday night. The 76ers also enter Friday night’s game on a three-game win streak.