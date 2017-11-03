× Large police presence reported in Owen County in response to SWAT standoff

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. – A SWAT standoff is underway in northern Owen County.

A CBS4 crew encountered a heavy police presence on Kinnickinnick Ridge, which is north of Spencer and south of Cloverdale.

An Indiana State Police trooper said the situation began Thursday night and emphasized that the public wasn’t in any danger.

More than a dozen cars from the Owen County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police lined the street along with an ambulance.

The circumstances leading up to the standoff were unclear.

This is a developing story.