Kokomo woman frustrated by failing motorized wheelchair

KOKOMO, Ind. – CBS4 Problem Solvers stepped in to help a woman who says her motorized wheelchair is falling apart.

Wanda Reynolds’ wheelchair is her lifeline: she uses it in her apartment, to get outside and to go grocery shopping. Lately, though, Reynolds said she’s concerned about how much longer the chair can hold on.

“I don’t know when it’s going to quit. I don’t know if I’m going to be at the grocery store and it’s going to quit, and I’m going to be sitting there in the middle of the grocery store and the chair’s not going (anywhere),” Reynolds said.

Reynolds showed CBS4 Problem Solvers where the right side of the chair is failing, with the seat sinking and joystick arm loose. Plus, she said one of the wheels is loose and she recently had to pay to replace the batteries herself.

“I spent $350 of my own money on this chair,” Reynolds said.

Medicare paid for the wheelchair and, according to paperwork, it came from the company AAMCO Medical.

Reynolds’ doctor even wrote her a note in August, saying she “needs to have her electric wheelchair repaired.” Still, she said she’s had trouble getting a technician out to help.

“For now it’s working, but if it stops then I’m in trouble,” Reynolds said.

CBS4 Problem Solvers got in touch with the company, which is now Medsource Mobility. A representative said he did find Reynolds case in the company’s system.

“I do actually see that we have an open repair order for her that has been in process,” that representative said.

He said the company has moved much of its business out of Indiana, but it does have a part-time technician in the area. He told CBS4 Problem Solvers he would get a hold of the technician right away to schedule Reynolds.

She said that call can’t come soon enough.

“I would be perfectly happy if somebody would just fix this chair,” Reynolds said.