I-70 WB near downtown remains closed due to accident involving 2 semi-trucks

INDIANAPOLIS — All lanes of I-70 westbound at the Rural/Keystone exit are closed at this hour due to an accident involving two semi-trucks. Indiana State Police confirm that the two trucks were involved in a collision that caused the interstate closure. No injuries have been reported.

Westbound traffic is being diverted onto the Rural/Keystone exit. The closure is expected to last for at least another hour.