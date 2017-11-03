× High School Preview: sectional final night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Sectional finals night across the IHSAA football world where some of the top teams in the state face some fierce foes.

In sectional 4, the 6-4 Carmel Greyhounds may have their hands full with the unbeaten Lafayette Jefferson Bronchos. The ‘Hounds have played a much tougher schedule, but the visitors are feeling confident. Expect a low scoring game in Hamilton County.

Sectional 5 pits two schools whose route to this meeting is completely unexpected. 6-4 Fishers dropped the first two games of the season, but roared back. The Tigers beat arch-rival HSE not once but twice to get to this point. The Tigers will take on the 6-4 Pike Red Devils, coming off a win-less season. Either way, the sectional champion will be a surprise.

In sectional 6, it’s a renewal of a mighty MIC rivalry loaded with championship pedigree. 7-3 Warren Central hopes to pull the upset and knock off unbeaten and top-ranked Ben Davis in the home of the Giants. BD had little trouble with the Warriors during the regular season, but never underestimate coach Jayson West and his talented team.

It’s another rivalry renewal at Avon, where the 8-2 Orioles host fellow 8-2 Brownsburg. The schools are just a few miles apart, most of the players know each other and the Orioles can fall back on the 62-27 regular season rout of the Bulldogs.

Elsewhere, Zionsville hopes to slow down the perfect season New Palestine has accomplished in sectional 12, 10-1 Decatur Central looks to keep their high-powered offense on the rails against 5-5 Cathedral and the sectional 29 title comes down to 9-2 Cardinal Ritter facing 5-5 Bishop Chatard. Great battles on the way to regionals.