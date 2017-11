× Google setting up free pop-up donut shop downtown this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you love free donuts, you might want to head downtown this weekend.

Google is bringing a special pop-up donut shop to Indianapolis this weekend and the best part is that all the donuts are free.

It’s apart of their promotion surrounding their new Google Home Mini, a competitor to Amazon’s Alexa.

The pop-up shop will be on Georgia St. downtown.

It will be live from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.