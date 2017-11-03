Fountain Square to host first ‘Human Library’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —

‘To Indy With Love’, Indianapolis’ social-emotional education provider is hosting the city’s first ‘Human Library’ on Friday.

The event creates a space for volunteer ‘human books’ to share their stories and humanity with neighbors who like to challenge their own stereotypes about race, health, disability, religion, occupation, romance and lifestyle.

Those who come to the event will be provided with a list of ‘human book titles’ and be offered half an hour to ask each ‘human book’ questions. Sensitive questions about stereotypes are expected and welcome.

Mishara Winston, founder of ‘To Indy With Love’ says she was compelled to host the event. “Social and emotional education should be thoughtful and fun. We really believe the Human Library motto, ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover.'”

The event will take place at 924 S. Shelby St. in the Fountain Square neighborhood on Friday, Nov. 3. The program will run from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

