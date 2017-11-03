× CBS4 Problem Solvers Update: Pilot starting soon for potentially life-saving 911 location tech

INDIANA– As national cell phone carriers struggle more than ever to find you during a 911 call, Indiana officials are now moving forward with a plan to improve your safety themselves.

Back in February, a CBS4 investigation showed how wireless providers were giving dispatchers bad location information.

Then in August, the CBS4 investigation continued, with the report of a case where a Seymour woman died because the carriers gave 911 the wrong pinpoint.

At the same time, we were also able to get a sneak peek of Rapid SOS, software Indiana’s state 911 board was looking at as a potential solution.

The technology utilizes numerous sensors on your phone to figure out where you are. We put Rapid SOS to the test ourselves and saw a big difference in location accuracy.

Now the board’s director Ed Reuter confirms they’ve identified up to 30 of Indiana’s 92 counties that will be included in a Rapid SOS pilot test launching soon.

If it works, Indiana will put Rapid SOS in place statewide, becoming the first state with potentially life-saving technology of this kind.

This news is even more important in light of the news CBS4 broke in September that the FCC’s chairman Ajit Pai has been notified that problems with location accuracy have worsened nationwide recently.

Indiana is considered a leader in 911 technology as the largest state with statewide text-to-911 capability, but wireless carriers are responsible currently for providing your location.