A severe weather threat for late Sunday

A warm front will bring warmer weather this weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday and in the 70s Sunday. More rain returns for the weekend with a few scattered showers Saturday.

Sunday will be a dry day with a near-record high before strong storms develop ahead of a cold front, late in the afternoon through the evening. We will have a risk for severe weather on Sunday as large hail, damaging straight-line winds over 60 miles per hour and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Now is a good time to check the batteries in your Midland Weather Alert Radios to make sure you have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings.

Since 1980 Indiana has recorded a tornado in November approximately once every 5 years. Our last November tornado in Central Indiana came on November 17, 2013, when 16 tornadoes tore across the state as part of an outbreak that spawned 73 tornadoes nationwide.

One to two inches of rain is likely this weekend.

Also, this weekend the nation returns to Standard Time Saturday night/Sunday morning. Be sure to turn your clocks back one hour and to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Saturday will be milder and scattered showers will be possible.

The record high for Sunday is 76 degrees, set two years ago.

Central Indiana will have a risk for severe storms on Sunday.

All forms of severe weather, including tornadoes, will be possible Sunday.

The strongest storms will pound the state Sunday evening.

Behind the cold front Monday temperatures will fall into the 40s by afternoon.