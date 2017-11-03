Red Zone Games set to debut in the Circle City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS Ind -- Thousands of fans will fill the stands at Lucas Oil stadium Sunday. It won't be for the Colts though. They’re in Houston to take on the Texans at 1 p.m.

But that doesn’t mean the stadium will be quiet. Hundreds of kids will be taking the field Sunday for the debut of the Red Zone Games.

There will be more than 30 teams from throughout the state participating. They'll play four games, 10-minutes, each.

For Centerville Youth football, they've been practicing non-stop since they first heard the news,.

"They just cant wait to get on the field. they’ve been talking about it for two months. and they ask me every day when we’re going," said coach Doug Mull.

The youth football team is just one out of the dozens of teams that will be taking the field for the debut of the games here in the Circle City.

For months, the team has been perfecting their plays and just getting ready to bring their A-game.

"It's probably pretty big and pretty loud and that’s kinda what I like. I like big and loud things," said 4th grader Jeremiah Mull.

For many players, it’s going to their first time at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"I'll probably be overwhelmed, but I'll have to say it's just another football game," said 6th grader Nathan Westover,

Games, whether win or lose, the coach says is all about one thing.

" We still expect them to play right. But win or lose, it's just about having fun and getting that experience, like wow we’re here," Mull said.

Local cheerleaders will also be there on the sidelines performing.

The first game begins at 10:15 a.m. and they go until 5. Tickets are available at the gate. Kids 5 and under are free.