Rollover crash starts on I-465 southbound, ends on road off interstate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana State Police say no one was injured after a scary crash on the city’s east side Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. on the city’s east side on southbound I-465 just before I-70.

Police say one of the vehicles tapped another vehicle from behind, overcorrected, left the interstate, and actually went through the grassy median of I-465 onto an auxiliary road. When emergency officials responded to the scene the car was on its roof.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash. The car that left the interstate is a total loss; the other car has minor damage.