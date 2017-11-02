Pacers’ Lance Stephenson assessed with flagrant foul after hitting LeBron James below the belt

Lance Stephenson is no stranger when it comes to annoying LeBron James.

Stephenson’s unique dealings with the NBA superstar date back several years. The most notable was Stephenson’s decision to blow into James’ ear during the 2014 playoffs, an unforgettably bizarre image that launched social media memes for years to come.

Lance Stephenson got a flagrant 1 for this shot to LeBron's groin. pic.twitter.com/nFs0o9lyTY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 2, 2017

Stephenson’s latest run-in with the Cleveland Cavs star came during Wednesday’s game. James was driving to the basket when Stephenson jumped into the air and tried to slap the ball away.

He…missed the mark, hitting James below the belt.

James went down after taking the hit and spent a few moments recovering. Stephenson was assessed with a flagrant one foul for the incident.

The Pacers ended up defeating the Cavs 124-107 for their third straight win. It marked the fourth straight loss for Cleveland.

Never forget: