Over 200 scientists urge Governor Holcomb to reduce logging in state forests

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Experts from 16 Indiana academic institutions were downtown Thursday to urge Gov. Holcomb to reduce the rate of logging in state forests.

The 228 scientists presented a letter to the governor outlining an array of objections to the proposed logging of older growth forest tracts in Indiana’s state forests.

The letter was authored by Leslie Bishop, Ph.D., Professor Emerita of Biology at Earlham College.

“As a biologist and Brown County resident, I have been deeply concerned about the increase in logging of our state forests, exemplified by the Division of Forestry’s intention to log 299 acres in the Yellowwood/Morgan-Monroe backcountry area,” she said.

In the opening paragraph of the letter, scientists explain that 15 years ago, 40 percent of state forests were set aside from commercial logging.

They said in 2017, less than 5 percent have been set side from logging.

They urge that “A hands-off approach on portions of Indiana state forests will enable the development of forest types and conditions that were historically common but are now rare.”

You can read the letter in full here.