Monrovia man arrested after two dogs attack, kill miniature horse

MONROVIA, Ind– A Monrovia man is facing charges after police say his dogs killed a miniature horse.

On Oct. 29, officers responded to the scene on Baltimore Road after someone reported two dogs were attacking a horse. One dog was a pit bull mix and the other was an English bulldog, authorities say.

When the responding officer arrived, the mini horse was near lifeless. It later died from its injuries.

Police were able to find one of the dogs and figured out who its owner was: Daniel Cannon, 28, of Monrovia. The dog was captured by Morgan County Animal Control.

The next day, an officer went to Cannon’s home to see if the other dog had been located. Initially, police say Cannon said he hadn’t seen the dog and it seemed strange it hadn’t returned home. Cannon agreed to let the officer search his home, and the dog was found inside.

The second dog was then also taken by Morgan County Animal Control.

Cannon was arrested on Oct. 31 and charged with allowing a dog to stray and false informing. The Morgan County Prosecutor’s office will determine if further charges are necessary. Authorities are investigating another incident allegedly involving the same dogs.