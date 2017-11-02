Mild temperatures return and stick around through the weekend, however daily rain chances continue into next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is going to be a gray Thursday, but despite the shower chances we'll see temperatures climb to the mid 60s this afternoon. Through sunset tonight rain totals will be <0.1". It will not be a washout, but we'll keep the chance for light showers and patchy drizzle through the evening commute.

A cold front will cross the area overnight. That will bring some heavier downpours and thunderstorms to central Indiana tonight.

Those storms are going to move out early Friday morning and we'll see some sunshine return on Friday afternoon.

It will be a mild weekend. Spotty showers will will develop later in the morning on Saturday and continue through the afternoon. Sunday will be warm and breezy with temperatures in the 70s! We'll see more showers and T-storms develop later in the day.

For the Monumental Marathon on Saturday morning, temperatures will start off in the 40s at 7am. The majority of the race should be dry, but as we approach the afternoon hours rain chances will go up.

We get back to cooler weather next week with additional shower chances lingering into Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.