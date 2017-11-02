Johnson County investigators searching for vehicle in connection with home burglary

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle that was parked in front of a home that was burglarized on Monday.

The residents of the home in the 4300 block of Hazy Lane believe someone broke into a back bedroom window between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The stolen items include a new iPad, a MacBook Pro, an Xbox One, Beats headphones, two watches and two rings. According a police report, the total value of the items adds up to around $3,899.

The sheriff says a neighbor’s surveillance system captured a vehicle that made several passes through the neighborhood and it was seen parking in front of the home of the victims.

Investigators would like to speak to the driver or owner of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Steve Edwards at the sheriff’s office’s investigations division at 317-346-4615.