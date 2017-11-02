Hugs and technology help people lead meaningful lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Everybody wants to have a meaningful day whether you live in a facility or you live at home.”

Those are the words of ASC Greenwood Meadows Executive Director Gerald Cosey, right before he circles the activity room at the Greenwood Meadows, hugging everyone in sight.

“I know I want to have a meaningful day, so what we try to do is everything possible to allow our residents to have a very meaningful and important and enjoyable day of their life,” says Cosey.

Giving seniors meaningful days means lots of one on one interaction. Residents take part in activities both inside and outside the facility. Shopping trips to Walmart are regularly scheduled.

Programs inside the nursing facility, include a gym geared for seniors both for workouts and rehabilitation.

In the activity room itself, there is a smart TV that features interactive games-like family feud. Board games, movie nights with popcorn, and soon Ipads will be part of the mix. Staff are working on specialized software for the residents needs. They will also make Facebook and emailing available to residents.

“It allows them to stay connected within the community. They always get to know what’s going on outside of the building. It also helps them with their cognitive stuff that keeps them learning from new types of technology,” says Lacey Litchfield, the activity director for the ASC Greenwood Meadows.

“The main goal is that we want to make sure they stay connected with family and friends who aren’t available to visit them,” says Litchfield. “We want to make sure they stay cognitively stimulated and we want to make sure that they feel they are part of the community.”

For more on the software coming to Greenwood Meadows for senior residents, click on the link below.

https://www.Linkedin.Com/company/seniors-guide-&-seniorsguideonline-com