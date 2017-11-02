Fans react after Colts place Andrew Luck on season-ending injured reserve list

Posted 9:41 pm, November 2, 2017, by

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 16: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts watches from the bench during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 16, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – When the Colts announced Thursday that Andrew Luck would not play this season, not many fans were surprised, but some were angry.

The quarterback has been battling a shoulder injury ever since 2015. Early this year, he underwent a surgery to repair it and he’s been recovering ever since.

Luck did return to practice in October, but after two weeks, the team “shut down” their franchise quarterback’s throwing due to lingering soreness and inflammation in his shoulder.

With Luck still experiencing pain, he was placed on injured reserve Thursday, officially ending his season.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard says he is confident that this is not a career-threatening type of injury.

Although the Colts are optimistic about Luck’s eventual return to the field, many fans are frustrated. Some are even accusing management of lying to the fan base about the quarterback’s recovery and asking for refunds.

Some took the chance to call for management changes.

Others are looking forward to a healthy Luck and fresh start in 2018.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s