Columbus police arrest man for allegedly stealing debit card at funeral

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Columbus arrested a man on Wednesday night for allegedly stealing a debit card from a funeral in October.

Gregory Wright, 45, of Columbus, was arrested at a motel in the 100 block of Carrie Lane on a Bartholomew County warrant.

Officers said they located a small amount of meth and drug paraphernalia on his person.

While searching his pockets, police said they also located a debit card that was reported stolen during a funeral last month at a local church.

Wright was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

