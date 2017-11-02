Animal Care Services is over capacity and needs your help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --

Hundreds of animals are in need of a home.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services is over capacity, again.

The shelter has taken in almost 100 cats and dogs this week and adopted out less than a dozen.

A sign on the shelter's door says any surrendered pets have a high risk of being put down.

The shelter posted the same sign on its door in September and had deals all last month to encourage adoptions. However, officials say they just can't keep up with the number of animals that come through their doors.

"We basically just have a huge need for space right now," says Kristen Lee, spokesperson for Indianapolis Animal Care Services. "We have over 500 animals in the facility so it makes it hard to have any sort of space to keep the animals healthy, keep our cats healthy and continue to take in animals."

The shelter is running an adoption special this weekend. All cat adoptions will be free through Sunday and include vaccinations, microchips, and spay and neuter surgeries.