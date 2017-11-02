Andrew Luck to go on season-ending injured reserve

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Andrew Luck’s 2017 season is over before it even began. The Colts franchise quarterback will be placed on the season-ending injured reserve list.

“I wish I was better and 100 percent this season, but that’s not the case,” Luck told Colts.com in an interview. “I know I’ll be better from this. I know I’ll be a better quarterback, teammate, person and player from this, and I’m excited for the future.”

Luck is still experiencing pain in his surgically-repaired right shoulder. He recently visited several specialists for second opinions.

“The consensus from all the doctors is to continue rehab and to be patient,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. “The shoulder is subjective and after a surgery, everybody is different. Everybody rehabs in a different way.”

The Colts are going to shut down his throwing program and continue with a hard rehab.

“We feel for the long-term interest of Andrew, this is the best course of action,” said Ballard.

Ballard also told the assembled media he is confident that this is not a career-threatening type of injury.

Luck practiced on a limited basis four times at the beginning of October before being shut down for soreness and inflammation and to receive a cortisone shot.

He missed the entire off-season program and training camp after have surgery to repair a torn labrum.