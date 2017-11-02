× A 20-degree temperature change and more rain on the way

Scattered showers will re-develop overnight with a slight chance for isolated t-storms. Rain will end Friday morning. Skies will clear Friday and we can expect a dry Friday night.

A warm front will bring warmer weather this weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday and in the 70s Sunday. More rain returns for the weekend with a few showers Saturday.

Sunday will be a dry day with a near record high before strong storms develop ahead of a cold front, late in the afternoon through the evening. 1-2″ of rain is likely through early next week.

Also, this weekend the nation returns to Standard Time Saturday night/Sunday morning. Be sure to turn your clocks back one hour and to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

We average almost 4 inches of rain during November.

So far this fall has been dry.

After a dry Friday we’ll see a few showers on Saturday.

Rain and t-storms will develop Sunday.

Strong to severe storms are likely late Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely through early next week.

Temperatures will fall behind our next cold front on Monday.