We’re unsettled through Friday with temperatures returning to 70 this weekend

We started off the day with rain and snow showers. We will keep a wintry mix in the forecast through 10 a.m. Some light accumulation on the grassy surfaces will be possible, but the roadways will stay mostly wet instead of icy. After 10 a.m. we'll stay mostly dry through 3 p.m. with cloudy skies and temperatures building into the 40s.

Rain will develop after 3 p.m. The PM drive will be wet, with some heavier downpours possible. A few thunderstorms will even be possible this evening.

Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 40s today with rain developing after 3 p.m.

Radar will be busy for the 5 p.m. drive.

Thursday will feature plenty of dry time, however we'll keep the chance for some spotty showers throughout the day.

Rain will come to an end on Friday AM and we'll be dry Friday afternoon and evening. This weekend will be mild. A couple of showers will be possible on Saturday, but overall it will feature more dry time than wet. Sunday will reach 70 with more showers by the evening hours.