Get a free taco at Taco Bell today
Taco Bell is giving away a free Doritos Locos taco to anyone who wants it on Wednesday.
The fast-food chain is giving away one free Doritos Locos taco per customer on Wednesday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m., as part of their Steal a Base, Steal a Taco promotion during the World Series.
The free tacos are thanks to Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin who stole a base in the top of the 11th inning in game two of the World Series on Oct. 25th.
Of course, Maybin celebrated the moment afterwards on Twitter with a gif of Oprah.
“What’s better than a win in extra innings? Free @tacobell! Proud to be America’s #StealABaseStealATaco guy. You ALL get free tacos on 11/1!” Maybin tweeted.
Taco Bell also tweeted about the big moment.
The free Doritos Locos taco is limited to one per person at participating locations only.