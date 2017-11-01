× Shooting victim found in Frankfort apartment

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Authorities in Clinton County are investigating a shooting incident that occurred late Tuesday.

Shortly after 11 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of Bunnell St., in Frankfort, Indiana, where they found a male victim with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was in an upstairs apartment above Welty Custom Exteriors in Frankfort, according to investigators on the scene.

The wounded man was taken to a Frankfort hospital for treatment. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. Police say it’s unclear how many people were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, or why it happened. Investigators continue working to piece together the circumstances.