Rain and fog for Thursday morning

A storm system to our south will continue to pump moisture into the Ohio Valley. Rain is likely overnight along with dense fog for Thursday morning.

Rain is likely Thursday through Friday morning and we can expect a dry Friday afternoon.

More rain returns for the weekend. 1-2″ of rain is likely over the next over the next seven days.

Also, this weekend the nation returns to Standard Time Saturday night/Sunday morning. Be sure to turn your clocks back one hour and to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Temperatures will rise overnight.

Dense fog is likely Thursday morning.

Our fall rainfall is still well below average.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain through the weekend.

A warm up is on the way this weekend.

Scattered showers are likely Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms on Sunday.

Temperatures will fall behind the cold front on Monday.

Heavy rain is likely over the next few days.