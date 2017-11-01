× Police: 20-year-old Frankfort woman arrested for reckless homicide following fatal crash

FRANKFORT, Ind. – Police in Frankfort have arrested a woman on a warrant following a crash on Oct.24 that killed 69-year-old Kathy Camp.

20-year-old Makayla Wood, of Frankfort, was taken into custody on the following charges; Reckless homicide, causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, auto theft, battery by bodily waste, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while suspended.

On Oct. 24 just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a “horrific crash” near the intersection of Main and Morrison St. that claimed the life of Frankfort resident Kathy Camp.

At the time of her warrant arrest, detectives requested additional charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.