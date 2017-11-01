× Martinsville police searching for man who picked up students, made inappropriate advances

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. – Martinsville police are investigating after a man allegedly picked two middle school students up in his vehicle and made inappropriate advances towards one of them.

Dr. Michele Moore, the Superintendent of the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville, said in a Facebook post that the incident happened off campus around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Dr. Moore added that the students, who attend Bell Intermediate, made it safely to school.

The suspect is described as an older white male who was driving a silver SUV.

Police say they have several “positive leads.” This story will be updates as more information becomes available.