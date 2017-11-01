IMPD chief to discuss Aaron Bailey shooting after special prosecutor declines to file charges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department pledged a “full administrative review” after a special prosecutor declined to file criminal charges in the wake of the police-action shooting that killed Aaron Bailey.

Chief Bryan Roach will discuss the case during a news conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. We’ll stream it live on CBS4Indy.com, the CBS4 app and Facebook. Roach released a statement after Tuesday’s determination by Special Prosecutor Kenneth Cotter in the Bailey case.

The shooting happened on June 29, when IMPD said Bailey drove from a traffic stop and crashed his car. After he got out of the car, two officers opened fire. Bailey’s family said the autopsy report showed he was shot four times in the back. Police didn’t find a weapon in his vehicle.

Cotter, the special prosecutor, said he didn’t have proof beyond a reasonable doubt to show the officers were guilty of a crime. Cotter said the state had to prove that the officers had an unreasonable or insincere fear of injury or death in order to refute a self-defense claim.

Bailey’s family said they felt like the justice system failed them. The family has filed a federal civil lawsuit against the city and officers involved in Bailey’s death. Protesters gathered in Indianapolis Tuesday after learning that no charges would be filed in the case.

Here’s Roach’s statement: