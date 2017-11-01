IMPD chief to discuss Aaron Bailey shooting after special prosecutor declines to file charges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department pledged a “full administrative review” after a special prosecutor declined to file criminal charges in the wake of the police-action shooting that killed Aaron Bailey.
Chief Bryan Roach will discuss the case during a news conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. We’ll stream it live on CBS4Indy.com, the CBS4 app and Facebook. Roach released a statement after Tuesday’s determination by Special Prosecutor Kenneth Cotter in the Bailey case.
The shooting happened on June 29, when IMPD said Bailey drove from a traffic stop and crashed his car. After he got out of the car, two officers opened fire. Bailey’s family said the autopsy report showed he was shot four times in the back. Police didn’t find a weapon in his vehicle.
Cotter, the special prosecutor, said he didn’t have proof beyond a reasonable doubt to show the officers were guilty of a crime. Cotter said the state had to prove that the officers had an unreasonable or insincere fear of injury or death in order to refute a self-defense claim.
Bailey’s family said they felt like the justice system failed them. The family has filed a federal civil lawsuit against the city and officers involved in Bailey’s death. Protesters gathered in Indianapolis Tuesday after learning that no charges would be filed in the case.
Here’s Roach’s statement:
The Special Prosecutor in the criminal case of Aaron Bailey Officer-Involved Shooting, has made a determination not to file criminal charges in the case. In the coming days we intend to complete an administrative review of the incident. We intended to hold a media availability tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m. in the Mayor’s Conference Room to discuss the administrative process that will now play out.
Please be cognizant that, some in our community will be angry, frustrated, hurt, and will harbor a host of other raw emotions. Please understand that these feelings are often directed at systems and not at you individually. In times like these, it becomes evident and abundantly paramount that we continue to serve with the same professionalism, empathy, and dignity that you serve and demonstrate to this community every day.
Your service to this community does not go unnoticed, and as your Chief, I’m often in environments that I have the privilege to hear story after story of your bravery, compassion, honor, and effort. Regardless the moment, continue to serve with the highest professionalism that makes us the moral fabric of this grateful community, and rest assured that as your Chief I am grateful for your unselfish service to this community and this department. Be safe.