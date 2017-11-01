× Hit-and-run crash kills 73-year-old man in motorized chair on near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 73-year-old man in a motorized chair.

Police say it happened near the intersection of Morris St. and Tremont St. on the city’s near southwest side Wednesday evening.

Officers say the victim was going westbound on Morris when the suspect struck him.

A second hit-and-run crash occurred shortly after a few blocks away. That incident involved vehicles only. No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.