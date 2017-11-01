× Frankfort man sentenced to 50 years after wife’s fatal shooting

FRANKFORT, Ind. – A Frankfort man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing his wife.

Keith Smith, 57, a former Colfax deputy town marshal, was found guilty in September. According to the sentencing agreement, Smith must serve 75 percent of his sentence (37.5 years) before any potential release.

Police arrested Smith in March 2016 after finding his wife dead from a gunshot wound. They identified the victim as Smith’s wife, 50-year-old Lisa Smith. Her cause of death was listed as exsanguination—she bled out after being shot.

The murder case was the first for the county in more than a decade, prosecutors said.

The shooting happened after an argument, according to court documents. Smith said he and his wife talked about a suicide pact and told investigators his gun went off after he pulled it from his holster to show her how to use it.

After the shooting, Smith didn’t immediately check on his wife. He called 911 after she bled out, according to court documents.