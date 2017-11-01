Delphi veterans supervise trick-or-treating for safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind. – A handful of veterans in Delphi volunteered their time Halloween night to make sure kids had a safe trick-or-treating experience.

“Our idea was if we can defend our country, we can defend our communities, defend our cities then let’s defend our kids,” Marine Coprs League- Michael Walters Detachment Commandant Jim Snowberger said. “Communities all over the nation always help veterans groups and it’s time for the veterans to give back as a community service. This is a community service for our town.”

Snowberger and his wife came up with the idea because of the murders earlier this year of Abigail Williams and Libby German. No one has been charged in the case.

“It’s sad we had to have the idea. It truly is,” Snowberger said. “Because like I said, Delphi is a small community, we thought we were safe, it would never happen here and it did.”

Dozens of parents in Delphi took the veterans up on their offer to escort their children around town.

“I think it’s great to see them step up in the community, help out after everything we went through this year,” Delphi mother Nicole Rice said. “(The veterans) don’t have to be here, but they choose to be here because of the kids in the community and I think that’s a great thing.”

Rice said things haven’t been the same in Delphi since someone murdered Libby and Abby along the Monon High Bridge Trail in February.

“(Delphi has) changed a lot,” Rice said. “My oldest daughter went to school with both the girls so it really hit home and you’re a little more afraid to let them go do stuff and be a kid because you just don’t know anymore.”

The veterans said the reactions like Rice’s from the community have inspired them to try and make the event an annual event in Delphi and they hope the idea spreads to other Indiana communities.