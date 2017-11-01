Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 hurt

Posted 9:35 pm, November 1, 2017, by , Updated at 10:32PM, November 1, 2017

File photo

THORNTON, Colo. — Police say two men were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart.

Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night they were responding to a shooting with “multiple parties down.” They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of emergency vehicles converged at the store.

Multiple people described hiding in the Walmart before being evacuated by police.

Investigators have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting or the condition of the injured woman.

Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are headed to the scene to help police. A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s