Cadillac Ranch and Bartini's Indy abruptly closes downtown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Granite City Food and Brewery announced Wednesday morning that Cadillac Ranch/Bartini’s Indy has closed.

The company closed four locations in the Midwest: Granite City in East Wichita, Kansas, Granite City in West Wichita, Kansas, Granite City in Madison, Wisconsin, and Cadillac Ranch/Bartini’s in Indianapolis.

Nicholas Lake was the general manager at Cadillac Ranch/Bartini’s Indy for the last three years. He said about 50 employees are now out of a job after staff learned of the closure at a 10 a.m. meeting Wednesday. Members of the corporate team notified managers on Monday, but said to not inform employees until the meeting.

The closure was caused primarily by competition, Lake said. Many new competitors have opened in the area in recent years with updated décor, menus and environments. Lake said Granite City didn’t want to invest the money needed to keep pace and decided to close the establishment after evaluating the numbers.

“Given the lease structure of each location along with their individual business performance, we weighed numerous options for keeping these locations operational before arriving at this decision,” Dick Lynch, CEO of Granite City, said in a release. “Ultimately, we feel these closures represent the most prudent fiscal option for our company and are in line with our vision for the future of the company.”

The websites and social media pages for the business have been taken offline. It was located at 39 Jackson Place.

According to Lake, Cadillac Ranch opened in December 2009 and Bartini’s opened in October 2010. The business ran as a private entity until it was purchased by Granite City just before Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis in 2012.

They had the only mechanical bull in downtown Indianapolis.

Lake said employees were close there and the work environment was very positive. He hopes to help them find new jobs when he lands one for himself. He wants to stay in Indy’s nightclub scene.