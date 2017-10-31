Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What do you do when you house has become too much, the kids have moved out or maybe you don’t need as much space? Chances are, you need to downsize.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty Trusted Advisor Julie Downham says there are a number of things you should consider if you decide to downsize. “First you need to ask yourself why,” Downham said. “Is it less square footage, is it less of a payment or less maintenance.”

Once you decide to downsize, the decision making process is really just starting. “If you are truly downsizing, you can’t take all of your things,” Downham said. You need to decide what you want, and what you need. There’s a big difference between those two things.”

As you decide what you want or need, measure the items in your home that you want to take with you, and measure your new space. Make sure everything you want to take will fit. Pre-planning for the newer space will help make the transition smoother.

http://www.bhhsinrealty.com