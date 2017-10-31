Special prosecutor declines to file charges against officers involved in fatal shooting of Aaron Bailey

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers will not face charges in the killing of an unarmed man on the city’s northwest side.

On June 29, police said Aaron Bailey drove away from a traffic stop and crashed his car. Two IMPD officers opened fire, striking Bailey. An autopsy report provided by an attorney representing Bailey’s family showed he was hit four times in the back. Police said they did not find a weapon in his vehicle.

Kenneth P. Cotter of St. Joseph County was appointed on Aug. 22 to be the prosecutor on the case. Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said he understands how this case relates to sensitive national issues and said they can’t base their decisions on public opinion.

The family of the victim filed a lawsuit against the City of Indianapolis and the officers involved.

Tuesday afternoon, Prosecutor Cotter released his report of the investigation. He said he didn’t have proof beyond reasonable doubt to prove the officers guilty of any crime.

“To refute a claim of self-defense, the State must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, either that the officers’ fear of imminent serious bodily injury or death by Mr. Bailey was objectively unreasonable or insincere,” Cotter said in a written report. “Based upon the results of the investigation as outlined above, there is insufficient evidence to refute either the officer’s claim of subjective fear or the objective reasonableness of that fear. Therefore, applying Indiana self-defense statutes to the results of this investigation, I conclude that no criminal charges shall be filed.”

Cotter met with Bailey’s family prior to releasing the report and said the decision was not taken lightly.

The officers had been placed on unpaid leave during the investigation. IMPD has not said what their status is now that Cotter has completed his report.

IMPD is expected to hold a press conference this afternoon.