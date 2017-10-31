Police seize guns, drugs, and cash after serving warrant at home on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD arrested seven people and seized several guns, drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash while serving a search warrant on the north side of Indianapolis.

Detectives with IMPD and SWAT served a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 2900 block of N. Gale Street just before noon on Monday, and they detained seven people inside the home.

One of the residents attempted to escape the home by breaking out a basement window and crawling out, but he was caught and arrested. Police seized the following items from the home:

6.5-grams cocaine

5.0-grams heroin

3.0-ounces marijuana

4 handguns and a starter pistol resembling a handgun

40 caliber Glock semi-auto handgun

9mm Glock semi-auto handgun

40 caliber Smith & Wesson semi-auto handgun

9mm SCCY semi-auto handgun

2 hi-capacity magazines

$5,642 cash

The following people were charged as a result of the investigation

Anthony Jones, 44, was arrested for dealing and possession cocaine/heroin; serious violent felon in possession of a firearm; maintaining a common nuisance; and an open warrant for driving.

Kenny Enoch, 26, was arrested for dealing and possession cocaine/heroin; dealing marijuana; and maintaining a common nuisance.

Devonte Dycus, 21, was arrested for resisting law enforcement; possession of cocaine with a firearm; and visiting a common nuisance.

John Jackson, 45, was arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

Lamont Allen, 36, was arrested for dealing and possession cocaine/heroin; serious violent felon in possession of a firearm; and maintaining a common nuisance.

Melissa Easley, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance; possession of a syringe; and visiting a common nuisance.

Wendell Dycus, 49, was arrested for v`isiting a common nuisance.

IMPD says the investigation stemmed from direct intelligence related to ongoing firearms violence in the area of the 30th Street North District and East District corridor.