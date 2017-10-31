Find trick-or-treating hours for central Indiana here

It will be a dry but chilly Halloween, however precipitation chances return on Wednesday

Posted 6:10 am, October 31, 2017, by , Updated at 07:05AM, October 31, 2017

It will be a dry but chilly Halloween. We'll see the most sunshine during the morning hours with high clouds starting to filter in for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will run about 15 degrees below average. Our average high is 60 for the date, and we'll only top out in the mid 40s.

It will be dry for the trick-or-treaters tonight! Skies will be partly-mostly cloudy.  Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s between 5-7 p.m. and drop into the upper 30s by 8 p.m.

Precipitation chances will go UP beginning Wednesday.  On Wednesday morning we could see a few wet flakes  mix in south of I-70.  Precip chances will be highest south of I-70 tomorrow, while the rest of the state will stay mainly dry.

Rain chances and even a few thunderstorms will go up for everyone on Thursday. Precipitation will come to an end on Friday morning.

We'll see temperatures stay above average through the weekend, with a few spotty showers on Saturday. Sunday will feature a lot of dry time with highs near 70!

