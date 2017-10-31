× INDOT preparing to deploy 60 trucks Wednesday morning for possible icy conditions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The first fleet of INDOT trucks might be activated Wednesday morning due to possible wintry conditions across east central Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is planning to deploy around 60 drivers and yellow trucks to monitor conditions and treat roads with salt as needed.

INDOT supervisors will continue to monitor developing weather forecasts and road conditions throughout the night and adjust plans as necessary.

Officials are reminding Hoosiers to reduce speeds, keep a safe distance and pay attention when driving in these conditions.

A wintry mix of below-freezing temperatures, rain and snow is currently forecasted to potentially impact highways early Wednesday morning.

The first snows of the season typically bring a higher rate of crashes and slide-offs as motorists get re-accustomed to driving in winter weather.

