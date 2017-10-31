× Fishers police arrest 2 suspects from Indianapolis in connection with May armed robbery

FISHERS, Ind. – Police in Fishers arrested two people months after a robbery at an area hotel in May.

On May 31, 2017, Fishers police were called to the Baymont Inn near 96th Street and I-69 in response to a robbery. The victim said he met a woman in a room before being robbed at gunpoint by an unknown male.

Police set up a perimeter but were unable to capture the suspects. At the time, police said they believed they knew who was responsible for the crime.

Months later, on Oct. 30, Fishers police arrested two people after a five-month investigation into the robbery. Kyree Lacy and Mia Lambirth, both 19 years old and from Indianapolis, were taken into custody on multiple charges.

Charges against Lacy including robbery, criminal confinement, intimidation, auto theft, theft and pointing a firearm. Lambirth is charged with robbery. Both were taken to the Hamilton County Jail.