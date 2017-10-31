Find trick-or-treating hours for central Indiana here

Cold, with a chance for flurries overnight

Posted 4:51 pm, October 31, 2017, by , Updated at 05:34PM, October 31, 2017

A storm system to our south will spread moisture into our cold air overnight. A few flurries are possible between 4am and 7am with no accumulation expected.

Light rain will develop late Wednesday and we'll have a daily chance for rain from from Wednesday through the weekend. Up to an inch of rain is likely over the next seven days.

Speaking of the weekend, the nation returns to Standard Time Sunday morning. Be sure to turn your clocks back one hour and to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Flurries are likely just before dawn.

Lows will be near freezing overnight.

We'll have a chance for rain through the weekend.

Showers are likely Friday.

Showers are likely Saturday.

Showers are likely late Sunday.

We'll have rain and a chance for t-storms on Monday.

Up to a inch of rain is likely through the weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s