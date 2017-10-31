Cold, with a chance for flurries overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A storm system to our south will spread moisture into our cold air overnight. A few flurries are possible between 4am and 7am with no accumulation expected.

Light rain will develop late Wednesday and we'll have a daily chance for rain from from Wednesday through the weekend. Up to an inch of rain is likely over the next seven days.

Speaking of the weekend, the nation returns to Standard Time Sunday morning. Be sure to turn your clocks back one hour and to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Flurries are likely just before dawn.

Lows will be near freezing overnight.

We'll have a chance for rain through the weekend.

Showers are likely Friday.

Showers are likely Saturday.

Showers are likely late Sunday.

We'll have rain and a chance for t-storms on Monday.

Up to a inch of rain is likely through the weekend.