Woman found shot to death at Indy home; fire slows investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead early Monday morning on the near southwest side.

Police arrived at a home in the 1500 block of South Goodlet Avenue around 1:20 a.m. in response to reports of shots fired. While investigating the case, officers smelled smoke and noticed a fire in the home’s attic.

Officers found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds; she was pronounced dead at the scene. The fire slowed the investigation but officers eventually made it back inside the home.

Detectives said they’re in the early stages of the investigation and couldn’t provide any additional information about a possible suspect.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said the fire appeared to be accidental in nature, sparking after a blanket made contact with a lamp.