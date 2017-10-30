Wisconsin parent contacts police after finding back of meth in child’s Halloween candy haul

KESHENA, Wis. – Some trick-or-treaters in Wisconsin got something they didn’t expect—a small bag of meth.

According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department in Keshena, Wisconsin, a parent contacted officers after finding a small baggy containing crystalline powder in a child’s Halloween bag. The parent turned the suspicious package over to police.

The powder tested positive for methamphetamine, police said. The child had gone trick-or-treating in the Keshena area on the Menominee Indiana Reservation.

Police remind parents to thoroughly check their children’s Halloween candy. If they find anything suspicious, they should contact their local authorities.