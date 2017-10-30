VIDEO: Two CVS stores in Cleveland robbed over 50 times by same group of teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police in Cleveland are working to track down a group of teenagers who robbed two CVS more than 50 times, FOX8 reports.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, the same group has targeted a CVS at West Boulevard and Lorain Avenue 24 times since March; a store at Madison Avenue and West Boulevard has been hit 32 times since July.

Video shows the teens enter the store despite a security guard trying to keep them out.

Prosecutor Michael O'Malley tells FOX8 their crimes have cost CVS tens of thousands of dollars losses.

Police ask anyone with info to call Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.