Tropicana Riverboat leaves Evansville after more than 20 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind.– Since 1995, the Tropicana Riverboat has been sitting along the banks of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville.

Monday afternoon, the boat began its journey to its new home.

After getting some work done at the Evansville marina, it will ultimately be bound for Louisiana.

The riverboat, modeled after the Robert E. Lee Riverboat, arrived in the city in December 1995 and has served as a casino gaming vessel ever since.

Tropicana says it has signed a contract forbidding them from discussing where exactly the boat is going or how much it is sold for. Sources tell WEVV it will be repurposed into a tour boat in New Orleans.

“It’s been a source of great entertainment for literally thousands of people from our region, so this sight on the riverfront will look totally different with the riverboat gone and that will take a little getting used to, but we’re looking forward to the future,” said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.