Find trick-or-treating hours for central Indiana here

SWAT situation ends in New Palestine after suspect surrenders

Posted 10:42 pm, October 30, 2017, by , Updated at 10:55PM, October 30, 2017

NEW PALESTINE, Ind.– A SWAT situation in New Palestine Monday evening ended with the suspect’s surrender.

Police were called to the home in the 5700 block of 600 West around 7 p.m. They say a couple’s argument from Sunday had carried over into Monday and the suspect, 41-year-old Dusting Hunt, was threatening to use a knife on himself.

SWAT was called in, and officers ended up using gas to get him to come out.

Around 9 p.m., Hunt surrendered to authorities. He was taken to a hospital for precautionary treatment. The woman was not injured.

Hunt faces preliminary charges of sexual battery, criminal confinement and domestic battery. Additional charges could be filed, officials say.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s