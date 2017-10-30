× SWAT situation ends in New Palestine after suspect surrenders

NEW PALESTINE, Ind.– A SWAT situation in New Palestine Monday evening ended with the suspect’s surrender.

Police were called to the home in the 5700 block of 600 West around 7 p.m. They say a couple’s argument from Sunday had carried over into Monday and the suspect, 41-year-old Dusting Hunt, was threatening to use a knife on himself.

SWAT was called in, and officers ended up using gas to get him to come out.

Around 9 p.m., Hunt surrendered to authorities. He was taken to a hospital for precautionary treatment. The woman was not injured.

Hunt faces preliminary charges of sexual battery, criminal confinement and domestic battery. Additional charges could be filed, officials say.