× Showers roll in this afternoon, however skies will clear tonight and we have a Freeze Warning posted for central Indiana

It is going to be a cloudy, brisk and chilly start to the work week. High temperatures will only top out in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon, with gray skies and showers developing by the lunch hour.

It will NOT be a wash out this afternoon, but having the umbrella nearby would be helpful. Showers will develop by the lunch hour and continue through the PM drive. It will be spotty, and not everyone will see the rain.

Skies will clear this evening and the winds will die down. As a result, temperatures will be COLD tonight! Morning lows on Tuesday will be between 25 and 30 degrees. Freeze WARNINGS are already posted for all of central Indiana for tonight.

Halloween will be dry! In fact, Tuesday will likely be the sunniest day we see all week. It will also be dry for Trick-or-Treaters with temperatures in the low to mid 40s between 5-8pm on Tuesday.

Our weather turns more unsettled on Wednesday with rain chances going up during the afternoon. Rain will continue on Thursday and Friday, however we will wrap up the week on a warmer note.