Oladipo named Eastern Conference Player of Week

Posted 3:46 pm, October 30, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 18: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 18, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NBA named Pacers guard Victor Oladipo the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

The former Indiana standout hit a game-winning three-pointer in the Pacers 97-94 win over San Antonio on Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Oladipo led the Blue and Gold to two wins, while averaging 28.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in three games this week.

He scored 28 points and set a new franchise record for field goal percentage in Tuesday’s win over Minnesota.  He poured in a season-high 35 points in the team’s lone loss of the week at Oklahoma City.

The fifth-year pro is eighth in the league in scoring, averaging 25.5 points per game.  He has lead the Pacers in scoring in all six of their games this season.

It’s Oladipo’s first Player of the Week award of his NBA career.

The Pacers are 3-3 with their next game on Tuesday at home against Sacramento.

